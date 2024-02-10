Super Bowl predictions: Usher, Taylor Swift, and who will win

Get your popcorn ready for Super Bowl Sunday! The day is set to bring big moments on and off the field thanks to Usher, Taylor Swift, Patrick Mahomes, and more.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Las Vegas, Nevada - Get ready for an epic Super Bowl Sunday!

The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to defend their Super Bowl title with a win against the San Francisco 49ers. © Rob Carr / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Reigning champs Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to face off against the San Francisco 49ers, and all eyes are on Patrick Mahomes, who could become the first Black quarterback to secure back-to-back Super Bowl wins. While San Francisco boasts an impressive offense and defense, the Chiefs have a knack for thriving under pressure, unlike the 49ers. San Francisco, led by quarterback Brock Purdy and arguably the best secondary on defense, won't be an easy matchup for Kansas City. But known to crumble under the bright lights, they aren't the favorite by many to take home the Lombardi. NFL San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan out to lift Super Bowl curse Amid all the hype, the internet has also been buzzing about Taylor Swift's potential attendance at the game to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce. Should the Chiefs dominate on Sunday as expected, the pop star is about to take over the web like she's the game's MVP! Get your popcorn ready for Super Bowl Sunday! The day is set to bring big moments on and off the field.



Will Taylor Swift make a Super Bowl LVIII appearance?

What does Usher have in store for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show?

Usher is set to headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP Get ready to groove because Usher, the eight-time Grammy winner, is about to hit the stage for Sunday's halftime show, and the internet is buzzing with excitement! Everyone's on the edge of their seats, trying to guess which of his iconic tunes he'll bless us with. But wait, there's more! Rumor has it, he might just bring along some of his superstar pals to amp up the party even more! From Beyoncé and Alicia Keys to OG rap legends like Jay-Z, Ludacris, and Lil Jon, the guest possibilities are endless. Imagine the energy if they all come together for one epic performance! Odds are good that Justin Bieber will join him onstage, in what would be his first high profile performance since his health scare cancelled his world tour last year. Will Usher reunite with his old buddies for a halftime show that goes down in history as the greatest of all time? We can only cross our fingers and hope for the best!