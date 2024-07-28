Paris Olympics: What summer Olympic sport matches your zodiac sign?

As the 2024 Paris Olympics begin, it's time to figure out which summer sport would suit you best based on your zodiac sign in this sports horoscope!

By Jamie Grasse

Have you ever wondered what summer Olympic sport matches you on a spiritual level? Some zodiac signs are better suited to certain sports than others. Find out which of the 32 sports fits you celestially in your sports horoscope.

As the 2024 Paris Olympics begin, it's time to figure out which sport suits you best, based your zodiac sign! © Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are in full swing! Have you ever wondered what Olympic sport you should compete in? Forget your athletic endeavors to date, and let the stars tell you which of the 32 different sports best fits you. Each of the twelve zodiac signs have their own superpowers, the question is: how does that correlate to athletics? Joke of the Day Joke of the Night for July 26, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Are water signs best suited for sports in the pool? Should earth signs be focused on keeping their feet planted while they fight? Are fire signs as fast as lightning? Can air signs soar to great heights? If you've ever wondered what sport would suit you best according to your star sign, we've got the scoop.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Wrestling

You're fierce and fast and don't have any problem facing challenges head-on. Wrestling is the Olympic sport for you, Aries. You're always ready to pin your enemies to the mat and hold them down for the win!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Weightlifting

Oh, you glorious bull, you can lift extreme amounts of weight. As a peaceful soul, however, you prefer a competition that allows you to focus on your own performance and strength. Still, you want to win and aren't afraid to do the work to get gold.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Modern pentathlon

You like doing it all, from shooting to riding, swimming, and fencing. Some may consider your ability to move from discipline to disciple flighty, but it's your superpower. In sports and socializing, you're a beautiful butterfly!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Surfing

You know how to ride all the waves, both real and emotional, Cancer. You're a sensitive thing, which means your timing is unparalleled, and you can go with the flow better than anyone. Surfing is your Olympic sport – if you can get your worries under control, that is!

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Basketball

Many mistake Leos for egotistical lions, but you're also an unbeatable team player with stellar aim. You just want to win and hear the crowd roar with you. Basketball is the Olympic sport for a showboat like you!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Fencing

Precision is your jam, Virgo. You're a blunt one and to the point. Some mistake you for meek, but when you see an opening, you strike. Fencing, with its fast, concentrated moves, is the sport for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Gymnastics

Gravity's got nothing on you, Libra. As an air sign, you've got the power and strength to fly high. You dream of great love, tricks, and eloquence. If you were an Olympic athlete, you'd be a gymnast.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Swimming

How you glide through every social situation with an aura of cool will always remain a mystery, as is your ability to pull yourself through the water at lightning speed. You like splashing like a seal and have the mental gumption to stroke your way to any goal you set your mind to.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Table Tennis

Though the archer is your symbol, as a Sagittarius, shooting or archery wouldn't be the Olympic sport you'd aim for gold in. You like sports that pit you against an opponent and require stellar aim. You're ready to fight for a medal – and grin while you're at it!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Track and field

You need to feel your feet on the ground to succeed, Capricorn. As an earth sign with boundless determination, you can run and jump with ease. You'd make one heck of a fierce track and field competitor and could run and jump with the best of them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Diving

Aquarius, though you're a unique air sign, you often get mistaken for a water sign in the same way that many forget the real art of diving happens between the platform and the pool. Besides, with your agile mind, you know how to twirl. You've got the chops it takes to hurl yourself from high heights.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Artistic swimming