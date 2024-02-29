Congress members call for continued US funding for UNRWA to protect Palestinian lives

Washington DC - Several dozen members of Congress are urging House and Senate leaders to continue US funding for a United Nations agency providing critical relief to Palestinians under Israeli assault .

From l. to r.: Representatives André Carson, Pramila Jayapal, and Jamie Raskin led a new congressional letter urging continued US funding for the UNRWA relief agency for Palestinian refugees. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP, ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We write to express deep concern about Congressional proposals to prohibit US funding for humanitarian relief to Gaza through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)," 50 members of Congress wrote in a letter to House Appropriations Committee Chair Kay Granger and Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro, as well as Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patty Murray and Vice Chair Susan Collins.

Led by Representatives André Carson, Pramila Jayapal, and Jamie Raskin, the letter deplores the dire situation faced by Palestinians under Israeli siege and bombardment.

The Gaza Health Ministry has reported more than 30,000 Palestinians killed and nearly 2 million more forcibly displaced since October. The threat of famine is looming as Israel continues to block the entry of humanitarian aid into the territory.

Despite these desperate conditions, the Biden administration announced in late January that it was cutting off additional funding to UNRWA, which provides food, water, health care, education, and other basic needs to Palestinian refugees.

The move immediately followed Israeli allegations still under investigation that a handful of the agency's over 30,000 employees were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack.