Gaza solidarity activists take over Congress' cafeteria with powerful dramatization: "It is a holocaust!"

Washington DC - In their latest powerful protest, activists with the feminist anti-war organization CODEPINK took over Congress' cafeteria to raise awareness of Israel's brutal actions in northern Gaza .

CODEPINK activists participate in a dramatization of Israeli human rights abuses in northern Gaza during an action in the US Congress' cafeteria. © Collage: Screenshots/X/Medea Benjamin

"We were in the cafeteria in Congress today depicting an Israeli soldier pushing a Palestinian in his underwear and behind us a woman saying what is happening in northern Gaza right now, it is reminiscent of what happened to the Jews during the Holocaust," CODEPINK co-founder Medea Benjamin says in a video shared to social media on Thursday.



The clip shows Benjamin dressed as an Israeli soldier with a toy gun threatening another activist representing a Palestinian man in northern Gaza, repeatedly calling him a "terrorist."

Benjamin orders the man to keep moving as they make their way through the cafeteria building.

A third activist, representing a Jewish survivor of Nazi terror, says, "Never again, never again, we decried, we cried after the Jewish Holocaust. Never again! The world should not be silent."

The action continues until a security officer approaches the group ordering them to stop.