Hundreds of prominent Jewish figures sign letter calling for sanctions on Israel
Hundreds of Jewish celebrities and prominent figures around the world have signed an open letter calling for sanctions on Israel over its atrocities in Gaza.
"We do not forget that so many of the laws, charters, and conventions established to safeguard and protect all human life were created in response to the Holocaust," reads the letter obtained by The Guardian. "Those safeguards have been relentlessly violated by Israel."
The over 450 signatories include author and filmmaker Naomi Klein; actors Wallace Shawn, Hannah Einbinder, Morgan Spector, and Ilana Glazer; and Oscar-winning filmmaker Jonathan Glazer.
They are demanding sanctions on Israel, an arms embargo, and the enforcement of international legal rulings and warrants.
"We bow our heads in immeasurable sorrow as the evidence accumulates that Israel’s actions will be judged to have met the legal definition of genocide," the signatories wrote.
Over two years, Israeli forces slaughtered more than 65,000 people in Gaza, according to the territory's health ministry, though the true number is believed to be far higher. In addition to relentless bombardments, Israel subjected the Palestinian population to a brutal aid blockade causing mass starvation and famine.
A ceasefire deal announced earlier this month did not stop Israel from waging deadly attacks on Palestinians in Gaza, while military and settler attacks continue in the illegally occupied West Bank.
Letter signatories call for "end of occupation and apartheid"
The signatories of the new letter reject claims that criticism of Israel's actions equates to antisemitism.
"Our solidarity with Palestinians is not a betrayal of Judaism, but a fulfillment of it," they explained. "When our sages taught that to destroy one life is to destroy an entire world, they did not carve exceptions for Palestinians. We shall not rest until this ceasefire carries forward into an end of occupation and apartheid."
EU leaders are due to meet in Brussels on Thursday as proposals for sanctions on Israel over human rights violations hang in the balance.
Meanwhile, the International Court of Justice is scheduled to issue a new ruling on Wednesday concerning Israel's obligations, as an occupying power, to facilitate aid to Gaza.
The ICJ previously ruled that Israel's decades-long occupation of the Palestinian territories is illegal and that its actions in Gaza constitute a plausible case of genocide.
The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
On Tuesday, the Hind Rajab Foundation named 24 Israeli commanders and soldiers in a filing before the ICC seeking accountability for the January 2024 killing of a 5-year-old Palestinian girl.
Cover photo: Collage: Dominik Bindl, Kevin Dietsch & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP