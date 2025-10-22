Hundreds of prominent Jewish figures sign letter calling for sanctions on Israel

Hundreds of Jewish celebrities and prominent figures around the world have signed an open letter calling for sanctions on Israel over its atrocities in Gaza .

From l. to r.: Jewish actors Morgan Spector, Wallace Shawn, and Hannah Einbinder have signed an open letter calling for sanctions on Israel and the enforcement of international legal rulings. © Collage: Dominik Bindl, Kevin Dietsch & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We do not forget that so many of the laws, charters, and conventions established to safeguard and protect all human life were created in response to the Holocaust," reads the letter obtained by The Guardian. "Those safeguards have been relentlessly violated by Israel."

The over 450 signatories include author and filmmaker Naomi Klein; actors Wallace Shawn, Hannah Einbinder, Morgan Spector, and Ilana Glazer; and Oscar-winning filmmaker Jonathan Glazer.

They are demanding sanctions on Israel, an arms embargo, and the enforcement of international legal rulings and warrants.

"We bow our heads in immeasurable sorrow as the evidence accumulates that Israel’s actions will be judged to have met the legal definition of genocide," the signatories wrote.

Over two years, Israeli forces slaughtered more than 65,000 people in Gaza, according to the territory's health ministry, though the true number is believed to be far higher. In addition to relentless bombardments, Israel subjected the Palestinian population to a brutal aid blockade causing mass starvation and famine.

A ceasefire deal announced earlier this month did not stop Israel from waging deadly attacks on Palestinians in Gaza, while military and settler attacks continue in the illegally occupied West Bank.