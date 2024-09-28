Israel appears poised for invasion into Lebanon as residents are told to flee

Tel Aviv, Israel - Israel appears poised to launch a ground incursion into Lebanon, as its army chief Herzi Halevi said on Saturday that his forces were prepared for what was to come, and Lebanese residents were told to flee to safety.

His comments came after Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and several other senior members of the Lebanese Shiite militia.



"Challenging days lie ahead of us," Halevi said in a video released by the army. The Israeli army was "on high alert, both defensively and offensively, on all fronts," he said, adding they were prepared for what comes next.

The Hezbollah commander responsible for southern Lebanon, Ali Karaki, was also killed, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Israeli forces said they killed a senior Hezbollah intelligence officer, Hassan Khalil Yassin, who was said to have led a unit involved in planning rocket attacks on Israel. He was "eliminated" in a strike on Beirut in a targeted airstrike, the IDF said.

A brigadier general in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed in Israeli strikes on a Hezbollah headquarters, according to Iranian reports.

Multiple Iranian news outlets reported that it was Brigadier General Abbas Nilforushan, the deputy head of operations of the IRGC.