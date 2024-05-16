Jewish Biden administration official quits over US support for "Israel's genocide in Gaza"

Washington DC - A Jewish-American Biden administration appointee has become the latest to publicly resign over the US' continued support for Israel's siege of Gaza .

Lily Greenberg Call (top left) has resigned from her role as special assistant to the chief of staff in the US Interior Department over the Biden administration's ongoing support for Israel's assault on Gaza. © Collage: DREW ANGERER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/X/Lily Greenberg Call

Lily Greenberg Call, a special assistant to the chief of staff in the US Interior Department, announced she was stepping down Wednesday – the 76th anniversary of the Nakba, the 1948 ethnic cleansing of Palestinians to create the State of Israel.

"I joined the Biden Administration because I believe in fighting for a better America, for a future where Americans can thrive," Call wrote in her resignation letter, noting that she had worked for both Kamala Harris and Joe Biden's presidential campaigns.

"However, I can no longer in good conscience continue to represent this administration amidst President Biden's disastrous, continued support for Israel's genocide in Gaza."

Though Call said she knows people impacted by the October 7 attacks and is concerned by rising antisemitism worldwide, she does not believe the US' actions in Israel and Gaza are justified.

"The President has the power to call for a lasting ceasefire, to stop sending weapons to Israel, and to condition aid. The United States has used nearly no leverage throughout the last eight months to hold Israel accountable," Call wrote.

In fact, the US has vetoed multiple United Nations Security Council ceasefire resolutions and continued to send billions of dollars in weapons to Israel over the last seven months, enabling the slaughter of more than 35,000 Palestinians.