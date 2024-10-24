Many of Michigan's "heartbroken" Arab-American voters refuse to vote for Harris over Israel

Dearborn, Michigan - Iman Beydoun El-sayed is among the thousands of Lebanese Americans living in and around Detroit, watching with horror the unfolding Israeli devastation in the Middle East .

Protesters rally in solidarity with Palestinians suffering under Israel's US-backed genocide in Gaza outside the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. © JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP

"I've always voted more Democrat. I've always been a Democrat, but with what's going on, I'm not sure how I feel about that anymore," she said.

Like many in her community, she is contemplating denying the Democratic contender for president Kamala Harris her vote in response to the administration's continued support of Israel.

El-sayed (37), a native of Michigan with Lebanese roots, left her deli in Dearborn Heights to raise donations for the situation in Lebanon.

Since mid-October, Israel's intensifying attacks on Lebanon have claimed 1,500 lives and displaced more than 800,000 people, the United Nations says.

"We all have relatives, friends, family victims, back home," said El-sayed, who wore a sweatshirt emblazoned with Lebanon's cedar tree emblem.

"The fact that no candidate is speaking of a ceasefire or an arms embargo is pretty disheartening," she added, suggesting she would probably vote for Green party candidate Dr. Jill Stein.

In 2020, Wayne County, which includes Detroit and its suburbs, voted 68% for Joe Biden, contributing to his 150,000-vote victory over Donald Trump in the important swing state.

Ronald Stockton, a retired professor of political science at the University of Michigan-Dearborn and an expert on the Middle East, said Americans with roots in Arab countries number around 300,000 in Michigan and were instrumental in Biden's win.

Former president Trump "had angered Arab Americans with his anti-Muslim and pro-Israeli policies. And so they voted very strongly for Biden in 2020," Stockton said.