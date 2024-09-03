Netanyahu virtually rules out a Gaza ceasefire deal and uses map that erases West Bank

Tel Aviv, Israel - Chances of a ceasefire in Gaza are at rock-bottom after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected making any "concessions" in talks that he has been actively obstructing for months.

Netanyahu told a televised press conference at the end of a day of nationwide protests that he would "not give in to pressure" to moderate demands that are making a hostage deal with Hamas impossible.

Analyst Mairav Zonszein of the International Crisis Group said Netanyahu's remarks showed "he won't stop the war... until Hamas surrenders, and he basically announced there won't be a hostage deal."

Netanyahu "wants to occupy Gaza on some level indefinitely" and was now "just saying it more openly," she told AFP. Despite "huge opposition" among Israelis who support a ceasefire deal, "there's also nobody in the political realm that's able to challenge him."

Gripped by grief and fury after six dead hostages were recovered from Gaza, Israelis took to the streets on Sunday and Monday to ramp up pressure on their government to secure the release of the remaining captives.

The military said the six were all captured alive during Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel that triggered the war, and shot dead by the captors shortly before troops had found them.

"These murderers executed six of our hostage," said Netanyahu, who has increasingly faced accusations from critics, analysts, and Hamas officials of prolonging the mass slaughter in Gaza for political gain.