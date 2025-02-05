Trump's billion-dollar arms sale to Israel hits snag in Congress

Washington DC - A $1-billion arms sale to Israel proposed by President Donald Trump has reportedly been put on hold in Congress.

President Donald Trump (r.) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on February 4, 2025. © REUTERS

Two congressional aides confirmed to The Hill that a hold had been placed on the arms package.

Republican House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast told the Washington Examiner that ranking member Gregory Meeks, a Democrat, was responsible for the pause.

The four top lawmakers on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee have the authority to block arms sales that exceed a certain dollar amount, although the president may try to override such decisions.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration's planned sale includes 4,700 1,000-pound bombs as well as Caterpillar armored bulldozers, which have in the past been used to destroy Palestinian homes.

Shortly after taking power, the Trump administration lifted a hold on the provision of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel.