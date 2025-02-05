Trump's billion-dollar arms sale to Israel hits snag in Congress
Washington DC - A $1-billion arms sale to Israel proposed by President Donald Trump has reportedly been put on hold in Congress.
Two congressional aides confirmed to The Hill that a hold had been placed on the arms package.
Republican House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast told the Washington Examiner that ranking member Gregory Meeks, a Democrat, was responsible for the pause.
The four top lawmakers on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee have the authority to block arms sales that exceed a certain dollar amount, although the president may try to override such decisions.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration's planned sale includes 4,700 1,000-pound bombs as well as Caterpillar armored bulldozers, which have in the past been used to destroy Palestinian homes.
Shortly after taking power, the Trump administration lifted a hold on the provision of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel.
Israel's Netanyahu visits Trump at White House
The news of the latest hold comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – who has an International Criminal Court warrant out for his arrest – visits Trump in Washington, the first foreign leader to do so since the Republican's return to the White House on January 20.
During Netanyahu's trip, Trump revealed plans for a US takeover of Gaza and the full-scale ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian territory.
The Israeli PM's presence in Washington has sparked major protests from peace activists demanding the US cease all military and diplomatic support for the apartheid regime.
Democratic lawmakers, by and large, backed ex-president Joe Biden's continued arms sales to Israel. Despite well-documented atrocities in Gaza, the Senate in November rejected an effort led by Vermont Independent Bernie Sanders to restrict certain offensive weapons transfers to Israel.
Cover photo: REUTERS