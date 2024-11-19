Service workers union adds labor power to Senate bid to block Israel weapons transfers

Washington DC - The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) has officially joined the call for Congress to block certain offensive weapons transfers to Israel amid the ongoing genocide in Palestine .

SEIU International President April Verrett has urged members of the Senate to back resolutions to restrict arms sales to Israel. © Paul Morigi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"SEIU members have made clear that they want an end to taxpayer dollars being used to fund military aid that enables attacks against innocent civilians in Gaza," the union's International President April Verrett said in a press release.

"It’s time for Senators to take action to help bring about a peaceful resolution to this conflict," she added.

The nearly 2 million-strong labor union last January called for a ceasefire in Gaza – a position delegates reaffirmed during their convention in May.

Now, the union is backing a series of joint resolutions of disapproval, led by Senator Bernie Sanders, which are expected to go for a vote in Congress' upper chamber this week.

The measures aim to obstruct the transfer of certain offensive military equipment to Israel worth around $20 billion – including joint direct attack munitions and tank and artillery shells – in order to protect Palestinian lives under immediate threat.