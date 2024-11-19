Service workers union adds labor power to Senate bid to block Israel weapons transfers
Washington DC - The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) has officially joined the call for Congress to block certain offensive weapons transfers to Israel amid the ongoing genocide in Palestine.
"SEIU members have made clear that they want an end to taxpayer dollars being used to fund military aid that enables attacks against innocent civilians in Gaza," the union's International President April Verrett said in a press release.
"It’s time for Senators to take action to help bring about a peaceful resolution to this conflict," she added.
The nearly 2 million-strong labor union last January called for a ceasefire in Gaza – a position delegates reaffirmed during their convention in May.
Now, the union is backing a series of joint resolutions of disapproval, led by Senator Bernie Sanders, which are expected to go for a vote in Congress' upper chamber this week.
The measures aim to obstruct the transfer of certain offensive military equipment to Israel worth around $20 billion – including joint direct attack munitions and tank and artillery shells – in order to protect Palestinian lives under immediate threat.
Which senators support the joint resolutions of disapproval?
SEIU's call for senators to support the resolutions comes at a time of dire malnutrition and starvation in Gaza.
An Israeli blockade on humanitarian aid access and its continued bombardment of the Palestinian people have sparked urgent warnings of famine and mounting accusations of genocide.
Despite the desperate conditions, only six out of 100 senators have publicly backed at least one of the resolutions, according to the No Weapons for War campaign:
- Bernie Sanders (Independent-Vermont)
- Jeff Merkley (Democrat-Oregon)
- Peter Welch (Democrat-Vermont)
- Brian Schatz (Democrat-Hawaii)
- Elizabeth Warren (Democrat-Massachusetts)
- Chris Van Hollen (Democrat-Maryland)
Israel – with the aid of billions of dollars in US military assistance – has slaughtered at least 43,922 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, according to the local health ministry. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the true number to be far greater, upwards of 186,000 as of July 2024.
Domestic law prohibits arms sales to countries that are carrying out gross human rights violations and restricting American humanitarian assistance. There is overwhelming evidence Israel is doing both.
Cover photo: Collage: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP & Paul Morigi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP