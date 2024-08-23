Top Biden advisor Jake Sullivan sets first China visit amid rising tensions

Washington DC - Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security advisor, will visit China next week in a new bid to manage tensions months before US elections, the White House said Friday.

Sullivan will travel to Beijing from August 27 to 29 in the first visit by a US national security advisor to China since 2016, although other senior officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have visited over the past two years.

The visit comes months ahead of the US elections in November. The Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, would be expected, if she wins, to continue Biden's approach of seeking dialogue with China while also maintaining pressure.

Her Republican rival Donald Trump has vowed, at least rhetorically, to take a harder line, with some of his aides seeing a far-reaching global showdown with China.

A senior US official told reporters that the Biden administration's engagement with China did not indicate any softening of approach and that it continued to believe that "this is an intensely competitive relationship."

"We are committed to making the investments, strengthening our alliances, and taking the common steps on tech and national security that we need to take," the official said, referring to sweeping restrictions on US technology transfers to China imposed under Biden.

"We are committed to managing this competition responsibly, however, and preventing it from veering into conflict," she added, speaking on customary condition of anonymity.

A key area of friction has been Taiwan, the self-ruling democracy that Beijing considers its territory and has not ruled out "reuniting" through force.