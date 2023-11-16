Netflix sparks outrage with shocking news for Shadow and Bone
Los Gatos, California - Netflix has canceled Shadow and Bone after two seasons, sparking outrage from the TV show's passionate fandom hoping for a future for the expanding franchise.
Shadow and Bone, the TV adaptation of the beloved book series by Leigh Bardugo, has been cut short after two seasons on Netflix.
After a passionate pull by fans to score a renewal and potential spin-off centering around the show's characters from the Six of Crows duology, the news came as a shocking disappointment.
Bardugo took to social media to express her appreciation for the quality of the adaptation but was hurt by the final decision.
"The news hit me hard. I'm heartbroken and deeply disappointed, but I'm also trying to hold onto my very real gratitude," she said.
While Shadow and Bone is just one of many victims in Netflix's teen fantasy genre, the loss of the Grishaverse has hit particularly hard after the dedicated campaigns by fans to boost the show's odds of renewal.
Netflix's many cancellations has sabotaged viewer loyalty
Netflix's many abrupt cancellations have radically altered the way in which viewers interact with their content, as many are hesitant to try out new shows without the reassurance that they won't be left unsatisfied.
Paul Tassi of Forbes has called the phenomenon a "self-fulfilling cancellation loop," with new shows regularly struggling to get off the ground as a result.
"Netflix will go down in flames because it does not know how to retain trust with viewers," entertainment analyst Liz Duff wrote on X.
"Show us the numbers," she added. "Prove that this show cracking your top 10 didn't matter; that generating massive rewatch numbers and converting new fans to your platform didn’t matter in the end."
Cancellation after cancellation has proven that popularity is not a guarantee for longevity, with the high budgets for special effects spelling particular trouble for sci-fi and fantasy shows like Shadow and Bone.
Grishaverse fans hoped to game the system by meeting all the benchmarks. With group rewatches, rampant social media engagement, and even leaving the show on mute perpetually, the fandom was confident that their dedication could provide hope.
But those dreams were cut short, yet again, leaving fans lost as to what influence, if any, their support has over their favorite shows.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Everett Collection