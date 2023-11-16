Netflix sparks outrage with shocking news for Shadow and Bone

Los Gatos, California - Netflix has canceled Shadow and Bone after two seasons, sparking outrage from the TV show's passionate fandom hoping for a future for the expanding franchise.

Fans have been left fuming after Netflix axed Shadow and Bone after two seasons. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

Shadow and Bone, the TV adaptation of the beloved book series by Leigh Bardugo, has been cut short after two seasons on Netflix.

After a passionate pull by fans to score a renewal and potential spin-off centering around the show's characters from the Six of Crows duology, the news came as a shocking disappointment.

Bardugo took to social media to express her appreciation for the quality of the adaptation but was hurt by the final decision.

"The news hit me hard. I'm heartbroken and deeply disappointed, but I'm also trying to hold onto my very real gratitude," she said.

While Shadow and Bone is just one of many victims in Netflix's teen fantasy genre, the loss of the Grishaverse has hit particularly hard after the dedicated campaigns by fans to boost the show's odds of renewal.