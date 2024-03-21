Arch Manning and Texas football kick off spring practice

Austin, Texas - Arch Manning and the rest of the Texas football team kicked off their spring practice on Tuesday, gearing up for the annual spring game just a month away.

Texas offense is shaping up well as they prepare for their debut in the SEC conference with Quinn Ewers (l.) as starting quarterback. © CHRIS GRAYTHEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Fans are eager to get a first look at the new team. With Quinn Ewers reclaiming his role as starting quarterback for 2024 and Manning as the backup starter, the team's offense is shaping up well as they prepare for their debut in the SEC conference.



Despite a setback with Maalik Murphy's departure to Duke, the team received a boost in the receiver room with the additions of Isaiah Bond and Amari Niblack from Alabama, Matthew Golden from Houston, and Silas Bolden from Oregon State.

After Tuesday's practice, Coach Sarkisian praised the team's preparation, saying, "This was a pretty good starting point for us. You can tell the guys have been in their playbooks and studying. You can tell the intent of our coaches."

He also noted the versatility of the players, especially in the receiver corps, where players were seen shifting positions and playing both inside and outside.