Arch Manning and Texas football kick off spring practice
Austin, Texas - Arch Manning and the rest of the Texas football team kicked off their spring practice on Tuesday, gearing up for the annual spring game just a month away.
Fans are eager to get a first look at the new team. With Quinn Ewers reclaiming his role as starting quarterback for 2024 and Manning as the backup starter, the team's offense is shaping up well as they prepare for their debut in the SEC conference.
Despite a setback with Maalik Murphy's departure to Duke, the team received a boost in the receiver room with the additions of Isaiah Bond and Amari Niblack from Alabama, Matthew Golden from Houston, and Silas Bolden from Oregon State.
After Tuesday's practice, Coach Sarkisian praised the team's preparation, saying, "This was a pretty good starting point for us. You can tell the guys have been in their playbooks and studying. You can tell the intent of our coaches."
He also noted the versatility of the players, especially in the receiver corps, where players were seen shifting positions and playing both inside and outside.
Will Arch Manning see starts as a backup quarterback?
The upcoming season could be a breakout year for the Texas quarterback room, with Quinn Ewers expected to enter the NFL Draft after this season, paving the way for Arch Manning to take the reins as the starter.
However, before officially becoming the starter in 2025, Manning may get a chance to showcase his skills this season.
Last season, Ewers missed time due to a shoulder injury for the second consecutive year. During his absence, both Maalik Murphy and Manning, who was the third-string quarterback, saw some playing time.
Given Ewers' history of injuries, Manning needs to stay prepared as he may be called upon to take the field more frequently than last year.
Manning could even start some games this season as the backup quarterback, providing him with valuable experience before stepping into the starting role in 2025.
The Longhorns' spring game, where fans will see a glimpse of the new Texas team for 2024, is set for Saturday, April 20.
Cover photo: Collage: Ron Jenkins & Chris Graythen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP