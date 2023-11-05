Arch Manning fans demand starting role in Texas-TCU match-up
Austin, Texas - Longhorn football fans are getting more and more excited to see their highly anticipated freshman Arch Manning play on the field.
The Texas Longhorns clinched a hard-fought victory against Kansas State last Saturday, but it was far from a walk in the park.
Texas took an early 20-point lead, only to see it vanish in regulation.
Kansas State couldn't keep up with Texas in overtime, resulting in a Longhorn win, but many fans weren't exactly thrilled with the performance of Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy.
Murphy stepped in for the injured Quinn Ewers and had a stat line of 19 completions out of 37 attempts, 248 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
These numbers nearly led to a nail-biting loss for Texas, and a chorus of Longhorn fans are now clamoring for the highly-anticipated freshman to get the starting nod next week against TCU after weeks of riding the bench.
Will Arch Manning be Texas' starting quarterback against TCU?
In response to questions about why Manning didn't see action against BYU last week, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian explained that he aimed to help Murphy establish a more cohesive offensive rhythm.
However, fans want to see Manning given a shot now!
"Great win for Texas but next week against a deflated TCU team you have to give Arch Manning a shot," one fan said.
"Texas is super lucky to win that game. If Ewers isn't back next week then Arch Manning needs to get the opportunity at QB," another tweeted.
"Has to be Arch Manning's turn next week," another fan wrote.
On Saturday, Texas will travel to TCU for a cross-town showdown. Will Arch Manning finally see the field then?
