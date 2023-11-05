Arch Manning fans demand starting role in Texas-TCU match-up

Austin, Texas - Longhorn football fans are getting more and more excited to see their highly anticipated freshman Arch Manning play on the field.

Longhorn fans are clamoring for highly anticipated freshman Arch Manning to get the starting nod next week against TCU. © Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Texas Longhorns clinched a hard-fought victory against Kansas State last Saturday, but it was far from a walk in the park.

Texas took an early 20-point lead, only to see it vanish in regulation.

Kansas State couldn't keep up with Texas in overtime, resulting in a Longhorn win, but many fans weren't exactly thrilled with the performance of Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy.

Murphy stepped in for the injured Quinn Ewers and had a stat line of 19 completions out of 37 attempts, 248 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

These numbers nearly led to a nail-biting loss for Texas, and a chorus of Longhorn fans are now clamoring for the highly-anticipated freshman to get the starting nod next week against TCU after weeks of riding the bench.