Heisman watch: Can Arch Manning snag the Trophy in 2024?
Austin, Texas - Will Arch Manning score a Heisman nod during the 2024 season?
The 2023 college football season is still in full swing, as Texas is gearing up for a crucial showdown against Washington in the Sugar Bowl, a College Football Playoff (CFP) Semifinal.
Although anything can happen in the remaining game ahead, Manning's season as a third-string quarterback is wrapping up.
Looking ahead, as Texas transitions to the SEC conference next season, Manning's future with the team will is intriguing, especially after he made a rocking appearance in the Big 12 championships last month.
As it's unclear whether starting QB Quinn Ewers will enter the NFL Draft or stay at Texas, there's a chance Manning could find himself in a starting role next year.
The idea of Arch Manning taking the starting position next year isn't far-fetched. Surprises happen - like Alabama securing a Playoff spot this year after a disappointing loss to LSU.
Arch Manning's 2024 Heisman hype depends on a major key factor
Quinn Ewers' decision to return to Texas or not for the 2024 season will have a huge ripple effect on the quarterback scene at Texas, impacting Arch Manning and potentially shaping the 2024 Heisman race.
If Ewers returns, the experienced quarterback will likely be a Heisman front-runner and retain his starting position with the Longhorns.
This decision might also sway the plans of current Texas backup QB Maalik Murphy, who is set to be a redshirt sophomore next season. If Ewers comes back, Murphy could find himself in the same backup role again.
However the chips fall, there's a chance for Manning to move up the QB ranks and become the backup starter.
Yet if Ewers takes off for the NFL Draft, Manning will have a good shot at becoming the Longhorns' starter and a major player to watch as a Heisman contender.
The Texas Longhorns will face Washington in the Sugar Bowl on January 1 at 8:45 PM ET.
Cover photo: Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP