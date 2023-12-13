Heisman watch: Can Arch Manning snag the Trophy in 2024?

Arch Manning (l.) has the college football world buzzing as a possible early 2024 Heisman Watch List player. © Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 2023 college football season is still in full swing, as Texas is gearing up for a crucial showdown against Washington in the Sugar Bowl, a College Football Playoff (CFP) Semifinal.

Although anything can happen in the remaining game ahead, Manning's season as a third-string quarterback is wrapping up.

Looking ahead, as Texas transitions to the SEC conference next season, Manning's future with the team will is intriguing, especially after he made a rocking appearance in the Big 12 championships last month.

As it's unclear whether starting QB Quinn Ewers will enter the NFL Draft or stay at Texas, there's a chance Manning could find himself in a starting role next year.

The idea of Arch Manning taking the starting position next year isn't far-fetched. Surprises happen - like Alabama securing a Playoff spot this year after a disappointing loss to LSU.