Heisman watch: Can Arch Manning snag the Trophy in 2024?

With Quinn Ewers returning to Texas uncertain, there's a chance Arch Manning could find himself in a starting quarterback role with Heisman Trophy hopes.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Austin, Texas - Will Arch Manning score a Heisman nod during the 2024 season?

Arch Manning (l.) has the college football world buzzing as a possible early 2024 Heisman Watch List player.
Arch Manning (l.) has the college football world buzzing as a possible early 2024 Heisman Watch List player.  © Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 2023 college football season is still in full swing, as Texas is gearing up for a crucial showdown against Washington in the Sugar Bowl, a College Football Playoff (CFP) Semifinal.

Although anything can happen in the remaining game ahead, Manning's season as a third-string quarterback is wrapping up.

Looking ahead, as Texas transitions to the SEC conference next season, Manning's future with the team will is intriguing, especially after he made a rocking appearance in the Big 12 championships last month.

Kanye West and wife surprise fans with furries and risky fits amid split rumors
Kanye West Kanye West and wife surprise fans with furries and risky fits amid split rumors

As it's unclear whether starting QB Quinn Ewers will enter the NFL Draft or stay at Texas, there's a chance Manning could find himself in a starting role next year.

The idea of Arch Manning taking the starting position next year isn't far-fetched. Surprises happen - like Alabama securing a Playoff spot this year after a disappointing loss to LSU.

Arch Manning's 2024 Heisman hype depends on a major key factor

Arch Manning's 2024 Heisman nod heavily depends on what fate the Texas quarterback room faces next season.
Arch Manning's 2024 Heisman nod heavily depends on what fate the Texas quarterback room faces next season.  © Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Quinn Ewers' decision to return to Texas or not for the 2024 season will have a huge ripple effect on the quarterback scene at Texas, impacting Arch Manning and potentially shaping the 2024 Heisman race.

If Ewers returns, the experienced quarterback will likely be a Heisman front-runner and retain his starting position with the Longhorns.

This decision might also sway the plans of current Texas backup QB Maalik Murphy, who is set to be a redshirt sophomore next season. If Ewers comes back, Murphy could find himself in the same backup role again.

Jamie Foxx's over-the-top holiday decor gets knocked by fans
Celebrities Jamie Foxx's over-the-top holiday decor gets knocked by fans

However the chips fall, there's a chance for Manning to move up the QB ranks and become the backup starter.

Yet if Ewers takes off for the NFL Draft, Manning will have a good shot at becoming the Longhorns' starter and a major player to watch as a Heisman contender.

The Texas Longhorns will face Washington in the Sugar Bowl on January 1 at 8:45 PM ET.

Cover photo: Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Arch Manning: