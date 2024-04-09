Ariana Grande cheers on Ethan Slater for final performance in Broadway's Spamalot!
New York, New York - Ariana Grande joined the crowd to witness the final performance of Spamalot, a Broadway musical that her rumored boyfriend Ethan Slater has starred in for several months.
On Sunday night, Ariana dropped by the St. James Theatre in New York City to support her new boo.
The 30-year-old singer posted a few snaps on her Instagram story while at the show topped off a heartfelt note.
Sharing a photo of the stage, she wrote, "Congratulations to the most beautiful and talented and kindest cast and crew on a magnificent run."
Ethan portrayed the dual role of The Historian/Prince Herbert in the musical. Back in November, Ariana celebrated the kickoff of the revival Broadway musical to support him and his cast.
Other photos and videos then surfaced online showing the Wicked stars hand-in-hand while exiting the theater.
Ariana and Ethan were first linked back in July following Grande's split from husband Dalton Gomez.
The couple will soon share the big screen in the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Wicked, where Ari will star as Glinda and Ethan as Boq.
Since both divorces have been finalized, however, it seems as if the two are spending a bit more time in the public eye – which fans are absolutely loving!
Ariana Grande greets fans at final Spamalot performance
As the pop icon and her 31-year-old boyfriend left the theater, tons of fans gathered around to take pics and praise the couple.
One fan on X wrote, "THEYRE CUTE IDC BREAKING MY SILENCE SHE LOOKS HAPPY THATS ALL I CARE ABT."
Another fan commented, "lowkey love them – she seems so happy and herself & that’s all that matters."
The couple's relationship has sparked continuous controversy surrounding the timing of their romance, but it looks like some fans are finally coming around!
Ariana Grande's next venture is rumored by fans to be at the Met Gala. Stay tuned to find out – maybe she'll even bring Ethan along with her!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@21metgala & @kbyefornow