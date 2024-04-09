Ariana Grande cheers on Ethan Slater for final performance in Broadway's Spamalot!

New York, New York - Ariana Grande joined the crowd to witness the final performance of Spamalot, a Broadway musical that her rumored boyfriend Ethan Slater has starred in for several months.

Ariana Grande (r.) stopped by rumored boyfriend Ethan Slater's (l.) final performance in Spamalot on Broadway. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@21metgala & @kbyefornow

On Sunday night, Ariana dropped by the St. James Theatre in New York City to support her new boo.



The 30-year-old singer posted a few snaps on her Instagram story while at the show topped off a heartfelt note.

Sharing a photo of the stage, she wrote, "Congratulations to the most beautiful and talented and kindest cast and crew on a magnificent run."



Ethan portrayed the dual role of The Historian/Prince Herbert in the musical. Back in November, Ariana celebrated the kickoff of the revival Broadway musical to support him and his cast.

Other photos and videos then surfaced online showing the Wicked stars hand-in-hand while exiting the theater.

Ariana and Ethan were first linked back in July following Grande's split from husband Dalton Gomez.

The couple will soon share the big screen in the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Wicked, where Ari will star as Glinda and Ethan as Boq.

Since both divorces have been finalized, however, it seems as if the two are spending a bit more time in the public eye – which fans are absolutely loving!