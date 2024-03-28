Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's rumored romance "getting more serious"

By Jenna Cavaliere

New York, New York - Ariana Grande has had a whirlwind month, but according to a source close to the singer, she's feeling "great" thanks to the support of her rumored boyfriend, Ethan Slater!

Ariana Grande (r.) and alleged boyfriend Ethan Slater are reportedly looking forward to their future together!
Ariana Grande (r.) and alleged boyfriend Ethan Slater are reportedly looking forward to their future together!  © Collage: Cindy Ord & JC Olivera / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 30-year-old's latest album eternal sunshine dropped this month alongside the finalization of her divorce from ex-husband Dalton Gomez.

"Ariana is super proud of her new album," the source told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday.

They added that Ethan "has been by her side, supporting her both personally and professionally."

The source went on to say, "They're looking towards the future and everything that's in store for them as a couple and as individuals. Things have been getting more serious."

This comes after months of gossip suggesting a blossoming romance between the Wicked musical co-stars, who met while filming the movie adaptation. Ariana and Ethan were first linked in July 2023, the same month her split from Dalton Gomez was confirmed. However, reports allege they began dating after their respective separations.

Meanwhile, throughout controversial takes and rumors about the pair's relationship, the two have continued to support each other.

How have Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater been supporting each other?

Ariana Grande (r.) and Ethan Slater have continued to show their support for each other throughout their rumored relationship.
Ariana Grande (r.) and Ethan Slater have continued to show their support for each other throughout their rumored relationship.  © Collage: Cindy Ord & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While the talented pair has kept a pretty low profile, Ari has also shown her support for Ethan's impressive career.

In November, the yes, and? singer attended the opening night of his Broadway show in Spamalot.

Ethan is currently in the cast of the prestigious revival musical playing The Historian/Prince Herbert until the show's end on April 7, per Deadline.

The two were also spotted the same month on a date night to see Gutenberg! The Musical! on Broadway.

Only time will tell how the two will support each other next!

Cover photo: Collage: Cindy Ord & JC Olivera / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

