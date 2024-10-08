Ariana Grande declares Mariah Carey the "queen" of her life – and gets the sweetest response!

Los Angeles, California - After pop icon Ariana Grande raved about her admiration for Mariah Carey during a recent interview, the legendary singer responded in the sweetest way possible!

Ariana Grande (r.) recently gushed over her love for Mariah Carey during a lie-detector test, and the legendary singer responded in the sweetest way! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@mariahcarey & @arianagrande

In the viral video, Ariana was being questioned by her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.



When asked about her favorite past collaborator, she was presented with a photo of the Emotions artist, and the 31-year-old singer immediately responded, "Mariah is the queen of my life."

Ari went on to express how special it was to sing face-to-face with Cynthia, asking if the two could have a "tie."

Mariah's response was equally as heartwarming. She shared the clip on her Instagram story with the caption, "Love you @arianagrande," and expressed her excitement for the upcoming Wicked films, according to Billboard.

Could we expect to see another collaboration between the two powerhouse songstresses soon?