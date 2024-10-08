Ariana Grande declares Mariah Carey the "queen" of her life – and gets the sweetest response!
Los Angeles, California - After pop icon Ariana Grande raved about her admiration for Mariah Carey during a recent interview, the legendary singer responded in the sweetest way possible!
In the viral video, Ariana was being questioned by her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.
When asked about her favorite past collaborator, she was presented with a photo of the Emotions artist, and the 31-year-old singer immediately responded, "Mariah is the queen of my life."
Ari went on to express how special it was to sing face-to-face with Cynthia, asking if the two could have a "tie."
Mariah's response was equally as heartwarming. She shared the clip on her Instagram story with the caption, "Love you @arianagrande," and expressed her excitement for the upcoming Wicked films, according to Billboard.
Could we expect to see another collaboration between the two powerhouse songstresses soon?
Mariah Carey has been a major influence on Ariana Grande's music and career
Ari is not shy of expressing her love of the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer.
In addition to her recent comments, she has often stated that Mariah's powerful vocals, iconic status, and history-making achievements have inspired the supernatural singer to reach for the stars.
The Queen of Christmas was also featured on Ari's eternal sunshine album, performing a collab of her hit single, yes, and?.
The two previously worked together on the 2020 Christmas hit, Oh Santa!.
Maybe Mariah will make an appearance at Ariana's rumored upcoming tour?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@mariahcarey & @arianagrande