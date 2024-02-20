Ariana Grande shares behind-the-scenes new album clips with even more hints
New York, New York - Ariana Grande got vulnerable on social media once again ahead of her much-anticipated new album, Eternal Sunshine!
On Tuesday, the star posted some juicy new behind-the-scenes footage of her creative process on Insta!
The record, which is set to drop on March 8, was announced in late January on the heels of Ari's Yes, And? single release.
Some of the song titles from Eternal Sunshine have been shared, per Ariana's Insta. But some are remaining a mystery.
That seems to be why there are censored bits in the latest Insta video – to keep the song names a surprise!
The pop star has previously shared some behind-the-scenes footage and photos to promote the album. These new clips, however, show more of what her music execs think of the project.
Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine album hints
The video shows Republic Records co-president Wendy Goldstein heaping praise onto the album.
"I think it's brilliant," she says. "I know between you and [Max Martin], it'll just be perfect."
The biggest compliment of comes when Goldstein calls Eternal Sunshine "an elevated version of all the albums that [came] before – like Sweetener meets kind of Thank u Next."
"[Eternal Sunshine] has the best of both of those," she adds.
Considering those are arguably the two biggest hits of the Wicked star's career thus far, it seems like a banger is ahead!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande