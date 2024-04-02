Ariana Grande's ex Dalton Gomez turns the heat up with rumored new boo

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande 's ex-husband Dalton Gomez appears head over heels for his rumored new boo, Maika Monroe, in a photo posted by the actor on social media.

Ariana Grande's (r.) ex-husband Dalton Gomez's rumored relationship with actor Maika Monroe (l.) is seemingly going strong. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande & @maikamonroe

On Monday, Maika took to Instagram to share a bathroom selfie that shows writing on the mirror saying, "I love you - D," with a heart beside it.



Internet sleuths quickly figured out that Dalton was the author after the pair were previously spotted packing on the PDA in Mexico last October.



Another photo in the slide showed a drawing depicting a cowboy and cowgirl on a horse madly in love.

The It Follows actor was previously in a relationship with Stranger Things star Joe Keery, and the two dated for nearly five years.

Ariana and Dalton were married for two years before deciding to part ways in September 2023.

In the 30-year-old pop icon's newest album, eternal sunshine, some fans were sure Ariana called out Dalton for cheating, regardless of whether or not it could be confirmed.

These accusations shocked many due to the yes, and? singer's recent controversies surrounding her Wicked co-star and alleged new boyfriend, Ethan Slater.