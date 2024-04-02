Ariana Grande's ex Dalton Gomez turns the heat up with rumored new boo
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez appears head over heels for his rumored new boo, Maika Monroe, in a photo posted by the actor on social media.
On Monday, Maika took to Instagram to share a bathroom selfie that shows writing on the mirror saying, "I love you - D," with a heart beside it.
Internet sleuths quickly figured out that Dalton was the author after the pair were previously spotted packing on the PDA in Mexico last October.
Another photo in the slide showed a drawing depicting a cowboy and cowgirl on a horse madly in love.
The It Follows actor was previously in a relationship with Stranger Things star Joe Keery, and the two dated for nearly five years.
Ariana and Dalton were married for two years before deciding to part ways in September 2023.
In the 30-year-old pop icon's newest album, eternal sunshine, some fans were sure Ariana called out Dalton for cheating, regardless of whether or not it could be confirmed.
These accusations shocked many due to the yes, and? singer's recent controversies surrounding her Wicked co-star and alleged new boyfriend, Ethan Slater.
Are Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater still going strong?
From trips to Disneyland, lavish nights seeing theatre on Broadway, and filming what could potentially be one of the biggest movie, Ariana and Ethan have dove in head first.
But is the talented pairs' rumored relationship still on the up and up?
Althouth the two haven't shared much of their alleged romance on social media, sources close to the couple have given fans a glimpse of what they know.
So far, it's been revealed that Ethan has been supporting Ari both personally and professionally after the release of her new album, and it doesn't look like that will be stopping anytime soon.
That coupled with the fact that Ariana's divorce has been finalized from Dalton, things are definitely looking up for the rumored lovebirds!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande & @maikamonroe