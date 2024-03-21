Ariana Grande talks Glinda and all things Wicked in heartfelt new interview

New York, New York - Ariana Grande 's dream of playing Glinda in the movie adaptation of Wicked is finally coming true, and the star shared her excitement for the project in a new interview.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Ariana Grande (r.) dished on her role in the upcoming movie adaptation of the Wicked musical. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

On Thursday, Vanity Fair published an article centered around the remarkable cast of the upcoming Wicked movie.



In an intimate Zoom call, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo excitedly discussed how long they've waited for the musical to be adapted for the screen: 20 years!

Movie production was reportedly frequently "circled" by directors in the past like JJ Abrams, Ryan Murphy, and Rob Marshall; however, producer Marc Platt stated he wasn't "emotionally" prepared at the time.

Luckily, the legendary Jon M. Chu, who directed movies like Crazy Rich Asians and In The Heights, is an OG Wicked fan and decided to tackle the project head-on.

Jon mentioned he had originally considered other actors for the iconic witch roles.

But, thanks to Ari's enthusiasm, determination, and incredible talent, as well as that of her co-star Cynthia, the superstars scored the respective parts of Elphaba and Glinda.