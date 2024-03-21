Ariana Grande talks Glinda and all things Wicked in heartfelt new interview
New York, New York - Ariana Grande's dream of playing Glinda in the movie adaptation of Wicked is finally coming true, and the star shared her excitement for the project in a new interview.
On Thursday, Vanity Fair published an article centered around the remarkable cast of the upcoming Wicked movie.
In an intimate Zoom call, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo excitedly discussed how long they've waited for the musical to be adapted for the screen: 20 years!
Movie production was reportedly frequently "circled" by directors in the past like JJ Abrams, Ryan Murphy, and Rob Marshall; however, producer Marc Platt stated he wasn't "emotionally" prepared at the time.
Luckily, the legendary Jon M. Chu, who directed movies like Crazy Rich Asians and In The Heights, is an OG Wicked fan and decided to tackle the project head-on.
Jon mentioned he had originally considered other actors for the iconic witch roles.
But, thanks to Ari's enthusiasm, determination, and incredible talent, as well as that of her co-star Cynthia, the superstars scored the respective parts of Elphaba and Glinda.
How did Ariana Grande prepare for the role of Glinda?
She saw it, she liked it, she wanted it, and guess what... she got it!
Ariana confessed to "stalking" producer Marc Platt for about a decade, persistently checking in to see if there were any available auditions or updates on the film's progress (or lack thereof).
The 30-year-old artist even arrived hours early for every single audition. "I'd see her car circling. I'd be like, 'Who is that?' 'That's Ariana Grande.' 'Why is she here so early?'" Jon revealed.
Even outside the audition room, the yes, and? singer's commitment went above and beyond.
Both Ariana and Cynthia insisted on live vocals for the film, with the girls saying, "F**k the pre-records. We're going live."
Along with that, the two also did their own stunts for the show, with Ari "jumping on a chandelier" over her co-stars' head during one part and Cynthia belting high F's while flying in a harness.
The interview concludes with Cynthia praising and commemorating the eternal sunshine singer on the pair's newfound friendship.
"I just need to say that I don't think people realize that she's got the chops," she said while holding Ari's hand. "I don't think people realize how brilliant this person's brain and voice and talent is."
Wicked: Part One will debut on November 27.
