Ben Affleck and Matt Damon slam Donald Trump for Air clip in campaign ad

Los Angeles, California - Using a monologue from Air to promote your 2024 presidential run? That's a foul if you ask stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

On Monday, Ben Affleck (l) and Matt Damon condemned the use of a clip from their movie Air in a recent campaign ad by former President Donald Trump (r). © Collage: Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALLISON JOYCE / AFP

The longtime collaborators and Artists Equity co-founders fired back at former President Donald Trump, who lifted audio from the film in a recent ad for his 2024 presidential bid.

In a statement shared with The Times on Monday, the production company condemned the recently indicted president, who did not ask for permission to use parts of their movie Air.

"We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to, and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use," Artists Equity said.

The statement continued: "Specifically in terms of any and all rights available to us under US copyright and intellectual property law, we hereby, expressly give notice that in the case of any use of material from Air by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent."

The campaign ad in question was shared to Trump's Truth Social account on Friday.