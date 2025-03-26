Joe Rogan backs Justin Baldoni amid Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds legal battle

Los Angeles, California - Joe Rogan has weighed in on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' fiery legal battle with Lively's co- star , Justin Baldoni !

Joe Rogan (r.) slammed Blake Lively (second from l.) and Ryan Reynolds (l.) for suing Justin Baldoni and defended the director for countersuing the spouses. © Collage: ARTURO HOLMES & CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 57-year-old podcaster said that Lively and Reynolds "f**ked up" and "ruined their reputation" by taking legal action against Baldoni.

Lively initially sued Baldoni on her own – alleging he sexually harassed her on set and hired a PR team to conduct a smear campaign against her – but her husband was named in the 41-year-old's countersuit.

Rogan explained, "Ryan's trying to get out of it now. He's trying to get out of the lawsuit, and they're like, 'You are a key part of this.'"

The former Fear Factor host also backed Baldoni's claims that his It Ends With Us co-star and Reynolds were "trying to take over the movie," which Baldoni directed in addition to co-starring with Lively.

He continued, "The whole thing's crazy. Baldoni's suing the New York Times, and he's got a great case there, too."

Earlier this month, Baldoni took a hit in his case against the Times as a judge granted the paper's request for a stay of discovery while their motion to be dismissed from his lawsuit is reviewed.

Rogan further agreed with guest Brendan Schaub that the Jane the Virgin alum's only option is to fight back in court and go "hard in the paint."