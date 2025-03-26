Joe Rogan backs Justin Baldoni amid Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds legal battle
Los Angeles, California - Joe Rogan has weighed in on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' fiery legal battle with Lively's co-star, Justin Baldoni!
On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 57-year-old podcaster said that Lively and Reynolds "f**ked up" and "ruined their reputation" by taking legal action against Baldoni.
Lively initially sued Baldoni on her own – alleging he sexually harassed her on set and hired a PR team to conduct a smear campaign against her – but her husband was named in the 41-year-old's countersuit.
Rogan explained, "Ryan's trying to get out of it now. He's trying to get out of the lawsuit, and they're like, 'You are a key part of this.'"
The former Fear Factor host also backed Baldoni's claims that his It Ends With Us co-star and Reynolds were "trying to take over the movie," which Baldoni directed in addition to co-starring with Lively.
He continued, "The whole thing's crazy. Baldoni's suing the New York Times, and he's got a great case there, too."
Earlier this month, Baldoni took a hit in his case against the Times as a judge granted the paper's request for a stay of discovery while their motion to be dismissed from his lawsuit is reviewed.
Rogan further agreed with guest Brendan Schaub that the Jane the Virgin alum's only option is to fight back in court and go "hard in the paint."
Joe Rogan praises Justin Baldoni for not being "scared" of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Both Lively and Reynolds have requested that Baldoni's defamation suit against them be tossed.
Reynolds has slammed the Clouds director as "thin-skinned" for taking his Deadpool & Wolverine character, Nicepool – which seemingly satirized Baldoni – personally.
On the podcast episode, Rogan praised Baldoni's decision to sue Lively and Reynolds as he claimed many people in Hollywood would be "scared" to go up against them because of their "A-list" status.
He added, "Especially, a guy like that who's, like, known for being really sweet, nice guy, and then he's, like, 'All right, enough.'"
Rogan's podcast has been sparking controversy for several years, as the host has repeatedly promoted misinformation on the show, including unfounded conspiracies about Covid-19.
Cover photo: Collage: ARTURO HOLMES & CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP