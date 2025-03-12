Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari spills how their marriage affected his career

Sam Asghari (l.) has dished on his relationship with Britney Spears and how it kick-started his career. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

On SiriusXM's The Nikkie & Brie Show, the Traitors star made a surprising confession while playing a game that resembled the murder-mystery reality TV show.

The pop star's ex was asked whether he would "banish" someone – which is how contestants are voted off on The Traitors – for claiming that he only found career success "because of someone he dated."

"I wouldn't banish," Sam said, explaining, "That's what happened to me. We met on an acting set, my last partner, who I was married to.

"I couldn't help that she was the biggest superstar in the world and that kind of gave me a kick-start."

The reality star, who finalized his divorce from the Toxic hitmaker in 2023, added, "Everybody's famous by association, whether you work with something or, it's just how it is."

Cheating was once rumored to be the reason behind the split, but Sam has repeatedly praised and defended his ex-wife, suggesting they're still on good terms.