Britney Spears says she likes making people "uncomfortable" in cryptic post

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears dropped more eyebrow-raising Instagram posts amid reports claiming that she could be turning her bombshell memoir into a biopic!

Britney Spears continues to keep fans in the dark with more suspicious Instagram posts. © Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old pop star first dropped a throwback clip of herself dancing in front of a mirror while rocking a skin-tight, sparkling pink dress.



She captioned the post, "May 1st, last year.. again I like making people uncomfortable with silence."

Following this, the Gimme More crooner shared an illustration that featured bunnies dressed in pink garments and wrote under the post, "Getting new makeup is really fun!!! I always keep my shadows on and wonder why my eyes go red!!!"

"Stay moisturized because it's really hot out there," she added.

The mysterious posts follow talk that the Hold Me Closer artist's book, The Woman in Me, could get a film adaption.



Britney has had fans chatting since she went Instagram dark and teased that she was working on a new project titled SEX N DIAMONDS.