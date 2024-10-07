Britney Spears sparks concern as she moves in with controversial boyfriend

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' love life just got messier with new talk claiming that she's shacking up with Paul Soliz!

Britney Spears' on-and-off again boyfriend Paul Soliz is said to be living with her, along with his three sons. © JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After it was revealed that the Toxic hitmaker's on-and-off boyfriend was getting divorced, more tea has been added to the drama!

Per OK! Magazine, Soliz's mother-in-law Sandra Smith recently spilled during the Drew Lane Show that her son-in-law is living with the pop star – plus three of his sons!

"We are trying to get those kids back," Sandra said.

Paul's mother-in-law also claimed he "does not pay child support for any of his kids" and, despite this, is trying to move them all into Britney's home.

Remember, this is the same guy that the Womanizer singer claimed she was done with and even led her to swear off men in a fiery post about their split!

Yet in August, Britney was spotted with the former housekeeper and his sons during a day out.