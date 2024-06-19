Did Britney Spears throw shade Justin Timberlake's arrest?

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears dropped a cryptic Instagram post following her ex, Justin Timberlake's, DWI charge!

Britney Spears seemingly reacted to her ex's shocking arrest with a cryptic Instagram post. © David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Merely hours after her ex was apprehended by the police in the Hamptons, the 42-year-old entertainer made a seemingly criminal move!

Britney shared a very mysterious IG post that screams "shady," but we'll let her fans be the judge of that.

The Toxic singer dropped a pic of a colorful cocktail glass with the caption, "It's the little things you know."

The coy post may not mean much, yet the timing is quite telling.

The exes have been feuding following the Womanizer singer's bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me.

Britney not only accused the *NSYNC member of cheating but also blamed him for the "painful" alleged abortion of their unborn child.

Following Justin's arrest and DWI charge, members of the #FreeBritneyMovement haven't been shy about their unwavering support for the Princess of Pop.

Some fans have even deemed the Trolls star's troubles as "karma" for his past mistreatment of her.