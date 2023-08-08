What does Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari think of her new memoir?

Britney Spears has the support of her husband Sam Ashagri (l.) as the release of her upcoming memoir nears. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/samasghari

According to ET, an insider spilled that the 29-year-old actor is "thrilled" about the princess of pop's new book, The Woman in Me, which is set for an October 24 release.

"Sam is thrilled that Britney finally has the opportunity and freedom to speak her truth with her book," the source said of Ashagri, who wed Britney last June.

"He sees it as an opportunity for Britney to open up about what she has felt the need to address for far too long without being silenced or filtered."

The source added that the Iranian-American model is "confident" that the book's release will "be a therapeutic experience" for the Gimme More singer and "help her let go of many ongoing personal and professional hardships she has faced over the years."

The latest update follows rumors that Britney and Sam were splitting after the Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom documentary suggested that they had marital woes.