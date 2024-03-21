Will Bronny James' NBA Draft stock be hurt by March Madness absence?
Los Angeles, California - This NCAA hoops season has been quiet and underwhelming for Bronny James and USC.
Bronny and USC's college basketball season fell short of the high expectations many had.
The 18-year-old Trojan faced a setback last summer, suffering a cardiac arrest, delaying his start to the season. This late start hindered his ability to adjust to the college level of play and make a significant impact on the court.
USC concluded the season with a disappointing 15-18 record (8-12 in conference play).
Now, the closest thing to a March Madness experience for the team is supporting their women's Trojans, who are set to dominate the Portland 2 region as the No. 1 seed.
Missing out on the March Madness tournament could diminish Bronny's NBA Draft prospects.
The tournament is known for showcasing players who deliver shocking upsets, big wins, and monumental moments, making the competition even fiercer. With Bronny not in the mix, his play can easily become a thing of the past.
Bronny James' college résumé may be too weak without March Madness
March Madness is known for birthing basketball heroes and creating legendary moments in the sport.
This season is shaping up to be a major bracket buster, with upsets already taking place.
On Thursday, underdogs Duquesne's win over BYU marked their first tournament victory in over 50 years and shocked the college basketball world!
The tournament season is expected to elevate players' performances and boost their draft stocks significantly.
Bronny, however, has only this past season to showcase to NBA teams, which wasn't particularly impressive.
While some teams may be interested in drafting him for the potential to also acquire his father, LeBron, NBA executives have advised the freshman to continue his basketball development in college.
Ending his college basketball career on a big losing season might not be the ideal scenario for Bronny, and it could even potentially be the fuel for a fire return to USC this fall.
