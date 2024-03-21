Will Bronny James' NBA Draft stock be hurt by March Madness absence?

Los Angeles, California - This NCAA hoops season has been quiet and underwhelming for Bronny James and USC.

Bronny James' NBA Draft prospects could take a hit due to missing the March Madness, compounded by USC's losing record and his underwhelming performances. © David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Bronny and USC's college basketball season fell short of the high expectations many had.

The 18-year-old Trojan faced a setback last summer, suffering a cardiac arrest, delaying his start to the season. This late start hindered his ability to adjust to the college level of play and make a significant impact on the court.

USC concluded the season with a disappointing 15-18 record (8-12 in conference play).

Now, the closest thing to a March Madness experience for the team is supporting their women's Trojans, who are set to dominate the Portland 2 region as the No. 1 seed.

Missing out on the March Madness tournament could diminish Bronny's NBA Draft prospects.

The tournament is known for showcasing players who deliver shocking upsets, big wins, and monumental moments, making the competition even fiercer. With Bronny not in the mix, his play can easily become a thing of the past.