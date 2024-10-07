Cardi B viciously drags fans who accused her of postpartum plastic surgery!

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B isn't one for petty gossip – something fans learned the hard way after accusing her of getting plastic surgery!

Cardi B clapped back at a few of her online haters who accused the rapper of getting plastic surgery done on her body. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@iamcardib

Cardi recently slammed talk that claimed she got work done on her body following the birth of her baby girl last month.

On Saturday, the Please hitmaker responded back to one follower on X, "Y'all really need to relax ..This is how my body REALLY LOOKS LIKE …My body looks exaggerated in the other video cause I have a 5X faja on…I want yall to think wit yall brain."

"Yall was just praising my body couple days ago …do yall think I went and got surgery in 2 days?" she continued.



Cardi hit back at another user in a more personal attack as she wrote, "Little ole me ? B***h you is BIG….and nobody went looking for you to be found you was in my quotes not minding your thick neck."

You would think fans would know better than to mess with the Grammy-winning artist by now!