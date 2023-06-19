The Cavinder Twins are sharing their "fit girl summer" on Instagram
Miami, Florida - The Cavinder twins are making a serious case for being the fittest twins on social media!
Following years of training to compete, many college athletes struggle to find workout regimens that work well with the retired life.
This doesn't seem to be the case for the Cavinder twins!
Despite tossing aside their basketball shoes, Haley and Hanna Cavinder are still in impressive physical shape, and arguably fitter than they were as Miami hoopers.
Training to become the WWE's next superstars, the twin sisters have become two of the biggest athlete-influencers, and they love to share health tips and training regimens daily.
In their latest fitness-related Instagram post captioned, "tis a fit girl summer," the Cavinder twins flaunt their fit bodies, and social media users went wild.
Fans react to the Cavinder twins "fit girl summer" Instagram post
Fans couldn't help but to gush over the Cavinder twins' out-of-this-world physiques in the comments section.
"Y'all look amazing!!!!!!" one fan wrote.
"Summer not ready for y’all," another added.
"Eat good, train good, feel good," Champs Sports commented, a company the twins are brand ambassadors for.
"So absolutely perfect!!!" another fan said.
For those who want to get beach ready, the Cavinder twins' glute workout is available on their YouTube channel.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Thecavindertwins