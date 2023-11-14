What's next for the Cavinder twins?

Forth Worth, Texas - Did you think you'd see one-half of the Cavinder twins back on the NCAA basketball court? The future is looking bright for the viral athlete-influencers.

In a new Instagram reel, the Cavinder twins spilled the beans on how they never envisioned one of them stepping out of retirement to play basketball again. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / hanna.cavinder

When the Cavinder twins dropped the bombshell of hanging up their basketball jerseys after the 2023 NCAA hoops season, fans immediately started placing bets on their next move – and the WWE seemed like the obvious contender.

The twins even made a couple of flashy appearances on the wrestling circuit, adding fuel to the speculation.

Still, Haley wasn't quite ready to trade in her basketball kicks for wrestling boots. She felt there were still buckets to be made, and didn't want to exit the court with lingering what-ifs.

So in a plot twist that had even the most seasoned sports commentators doing double takes, Haley decided to make a comeback, leaving fans' jaws dropped.

As Haley gets ready for some on-court action next year at TCU, Hanna will take on a new role: cheering on her sister from the sidelines. It's a surprising turn of events, one that even the sisters admitted in a new viral Instagram reel they didn't see coming.