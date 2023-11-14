What's next for the Cavinder twins?
Forth Worth, Texas - Did you think you'd see one-half of the Cavinder twins back on the NCAA basketball court? The future is looking bright for the viral athlete-influencers.
When the Cavinder twins dropped the bombshell of hanging up their basketball jerseys after the 2023 NCAA hoops season, fans immediately started placing bets on their next move – and the WWE seemed like the obvious contender.
The twins even made a couple of flashy appearances on the wrestling circuit, adding fuel to the speculation.
Still, Haley wasn't quite ready to trade in her basketball kicks for wrestling boots. She felt there were still buckets to be made, and didn't want to exit the court with lingering what-ifs.
So in a plot twist that had even the most seasoned sports commentators doing double takes, Haley decided to make a comeback, leaving fans' jaws dropped.
As Haley gets ready for some on-court action next year at TCU, Hanna will take on a new role: cheering on her sister from the sidelines. It's a surprising turn of events, one that even the sisters admitted in a new viral Instagram reel they didn't see coming.
Fans react to the Cavinder twins revelation about Haley's return to basketball
In the viral reel shared by Hanna on Tuesday, the Cavinder twins shared the message: "When you both started playing college basketball together & now only one of you is playing."
With Haley wearing her official TCU uniform and Hanna in TCU fan gear, the sisters reacted over an audio saying, "Look at us, who would've thought."
Hayley previously rocked the courts as a star player, snagging the title of former second-team All-ACC baller at Miami in the 2022-23 season.
She was the game-changer who helped steer the Hurricanes into the heart of the NCAA Tournament. Aka, she wasn't just playing, she was slaying!
Haley Cavinder is now set to join the TCU Horned Frogs for the 2024-2025 NCAA hoops season, with her number one fan and sister by her side.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / hanna.cavinder