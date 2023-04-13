Musk makes big claim about Twitter finances in wide-ranging BBC interview

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk claims Twitter had "four months to live" when he bought the platform and insisted it needed to cut costs to save it from bankruptcy.

The billionaire owner confirmed that about 80% of its staff have been axed since he took over at the helm.



In a wide-ranging interview with the BBC at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco, Musk said the social media platform was "spending money like it's out of fashion" before he stepped in.

Asked whether his approach to sacking staff members was "haphazard and uncaring," Musk replied: "I wouldn’t say it was uncaring."

"The issue is, the company is going to go bankrupt if we do not cut costs immediately."

“This is not a caring, uncaring situation. If the whole ship sinks, then nobody’s got a job.”

There was a $3-billion "negative cash flow situation," he said, which left Twitter with "four months to live."