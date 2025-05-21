Hailey Bieber reacts to Selena Gomez stalking rumors with cheeky joke

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber proved she's well aware of those stalking rumors with a telling joke during a recent interview!

Hailey Bieber (l.) poked fun at the theories that she stalked her now-husband Justin Bieber and his ex, Selena Gomez (r.), with a few cheeky jokes in the new interview. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@haileybieber & @selenagomez

The 28-year-old model sat down with Vogue to reveal what she carries inside her Saint Laurent bag, but she gave the segment a hilarious spin with a few quips alluding to the online rumor mill.

At one point, Hailey showed off her cell phone, calling it a "straightforward" essential before pulling out five more phones.

"I really just use them for a lot of the simple stuff, like surfing anonymously, commenting, stalking, viewing girls' pages, making multiple accounts," she said. "You know, that kind of thing."

Of course, fans were quick to catch onto the fact that Hailey was joking about the rumors that she stalks her husband's famous ex, Selena Gomez, and has repeatedly copied the 32-year-old over the years.

And that wasn't the only online theory the Rhode mogul poked fun at!