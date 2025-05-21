Hailey Bieber reacts to Selena Gomez stalking rumors with cheeky joke
Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber proved she's well aware of those stalking rumors with a telling joke during a recent interview!
The 28-year-old model sat down with Vogue to reveal what she carries inside her Saint Laurent bag, but she gave the segment a hilarious spin with a few quips alluding to the online rumor mill.
At one point, Hailey showed off her cell phone, calling it a "straightforward" essential before pulling out five more phones.
"I really just use them for a lot of the simple stuff, like surfing anonymously, commenting, stalking, viewing girls' pages, making multiple accounts," she said. "You know, that kind of thing."
Of course, fans were quick to catch onto the fact that Hailey was joking about the rumors that she stalks her husband's famous ex, Selena Gomez, and has repeatedly copied the 32-year-old over the years.
And that wasn't the only online theory the Rhode mogul poked fun at!
Hailey Bieber pokes fun at theories she tricked Justin into falling for her
Hailey also showed off a "little tincture potion" she's had since she was 12 that a witch gave her in order to get a "young Canadian pop star" to fall for her, alluding to Justin Bieber.
"I've been taking this one for years," she said. "Absolutely love it."
Over the past few months, social media has been flooded with theories that Hailey stalked her now-husband since she was a young teen in the hopes that they'd eventually get together.
These same posts also tied into the Selena chatter, as many claimed that Hailey had intentionally copied the Rare Beauty mogul while she and Justin were dating in the hopes of getting his attention.
Justin and Selena ultimately called it quits for the final time in 2018, and the Baby singer tied the knot with Hailey just a few months later.
Though Justin and Hailey are still going strong, the couple caused another social media storm on Tuesday when the musician publicly admitted to once telling his wife that she'd never grace the cover of Vogue under a post of Hailey's recent spread for the magazine.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@haileybieber & @selenagomez