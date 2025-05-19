Has Gigi Hadid "distanced" herself from Blake Lively amid legal drama?

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively's legal war with co- star Justin Baldoni has allegedly " halted " her friendship with Taylor Swift , but has her bond with Gigi Hadid also suffered amid the drama?

Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid's (l.) friendship has apparently taken a turn for the worse amid the Gossip Girl star's legal drama. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A tipster tattled to Us Weekly that the supermodel has "naturally distanced" herself from the Gossip Girl alum amid Lively's legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star.

The insider dished, "Gigi has always had a closer friendship with Taylor [Swift] and stands by her. She has been a very loyal friend to Taylor, and they have been best friends for a decade now."

There was already gossip that Hadid and Lively had been feuding after the Another Simple Favor star was absent from the reality star's 30th birthday party last month.

The informant explained that Hadid "hasn't necessarily chosen sides" between Lively and Swift, but the current status of their friend circle is a "reflection of the closeness she and Taylor have shared over the years."

The source continued that Hadid and Lively "really haven't been as close in almost a year," but there are "no hard feelings" between them.