Has Gigi Hadid "distanced" herself from Blake Lively amid legal drama?
Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively's legal war with co-star Justin Baldoni has allegedly "halted" her friendship with Taylor Swift, but has her bond with Gigi Hadid also suffered amid the drama?
A tipster tattled to Us Weekly that the supermodel has "naturally distanced" herself from the Gossip Girl alum amid Lively's legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star.
The insider dished, "Gigi has always had a closer friendship with Taylor [Swift] and stands by her. She has been a very loyal friend to Taylor, and they have been best friends for a decade now."
There was already gossip that Hadid and Lively had been feuding after the Another Simple Favor star was absent from the reality star's 30th birthday party last month.
The informant explained that Hadid "hasn't necessarily chosen sides" between Lively and Swift, but the current status of their friend circle is a "reflection of the closeness she and Taylor have shared over the years."
The source continued that Hadid and Lively "really haven't been as close in almost a year," but there are "no hard feelings" between them.
Do Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid have bad blood?
The insider noted, "As Taylor has begun to distance herself from Blake, Gigi has naturally done the same. The shift wasn't abrupt, but gradual and organic change in dynamics."
Lively's friendship with the Cruel Summer singer reportedly became strained after Baldoni hit T. Swift with a subpoena for his defamation suit against the Age of Adaline actor.
As for Hadid, the tipster concluded that the model "doesn't want to be involved at all" with the lawsuit. But will the reality star get swept up in the Lively vs. Baldoni drama?
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP