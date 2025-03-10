Is Ben Affleck "happier" since his divorce from Jennifer Lopez?

Los Angeles, California - Here's why Ben Affleck is reportedly "happier" following his divorce from Jennifer Lopez !

Ben Affleck (l.) is reportedly "happier" in the months following the finalization of his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. © Collage: SUZANNE CORDEIRO & JON KOPALOFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Ben was spotted in good spirits with his longtime pal Matt Damon at the premiere of The Accountant 2 during the South by Southwest film festival.

Matt's support comes amid Ben's drama with his most recent ex-wife, who is reportedly "furious" about his handsy outing with his first wife, Jennifer Garner.

But per Page Six, an insider says that the Oscar-winner is in a much better mood and looking forward to this new phase of his life.

The tipster explained that following the finalization of Bennifer's divorce, Ben has been feeling "happier" and only touches base with J.Lo about their respective kids, who attend the same school.

They added that the Justice League star prefers to maintain "some distance" and holds no hard feelings towards the Let's Get Loud singer, but he also doesn't see any reason to remain close friends.