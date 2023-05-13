Johnny Depp signs record-breaking fragrance deal with Dior

Somerset, UK - Johnny Depp is breathing in the sweet smell of success.

Johnny Depp has reportedly signed a $20-million men's fragrance deal with Dior. © LOIC VENANCE / AFP

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has reportedly signed the biggest men’s fragrance deal of all time.

Variety cites a source confirming Dior closed a deal with Depp for a three-year contract estimated to be worth a whopping $20 million. The outlet said the French luxury label did not respond to a request for comment. Depp’s handlers also declined.

The veteran actor has been the face of Dior’s Sauvage since it launched in 2015. Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of Dior’s parent company LVMH, has credited the "image of Johnny Depp" as one of the main reasons why Dior Sauvage has been "a remarkable success."

During the actor’s controversial legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, Disney and Warner Bros. pulled the plug on long-term associations with the actor. However, LVMH stood by Depp’s side.

Commercials and print ads for the popular men’s fragrance continued running throughout the highly publicized court proceedings.