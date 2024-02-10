Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne go to war with Kanye West over Black Sabbath sampling!
New York, New York - Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are furious over Kanye West sampling a Black Sabbath song on his new album and they're not about to let it slide!
Ozzy took to X on Friday afternoon to set the record straight.
"@kanyewest asked permission to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of 'Iron Man' from the US festival without vocals and was refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many," Osbourne wrote.
"He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night," the 75-year-old continued.
"I want no association with this man!"
The former rock star’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, who was raised Jewish, told TMZ on Friday that "Kanye f***ed with the wrong Jew this time," adding that she and Ozzy had already sent a cease-and-desist order to Ye.
Sharon reportedly told the outlet that a representative from Kanye’s team reached out about three weeks ago asking permission to sample the Black Sabbath song, and was met with an "absolutely not" from her husband.
She added that Ye, who's had a fall from grace over the last few years because of his frequent antisemitic remarks and praising of Hitler, now "represents hate." She went on to call him "dangerous" and a "pig."
Doth Ozzy Osbourne protest too much?
The Osbournes' sentiments come despite West publicly issuing a poorly-received public apology to the Jewish community in December.
"It was not my intention to offend or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," the rapper said in an Instagram post written in Hebrew, which has since been deleted.
Still, as recently as Thursday, his own live-streamed listening party for the launch of a new album was cut short when he again declared himself an antisemite.
Meanwhile, after Ozzy’s tirade on social media, some users were quick to point out that he himself once cited Hitler as an influence.
During a 1982 interview on the TV series Night Flight, Ozzy acknowledged that what the Nazi leader did was bad, but said, "Adolf Hitler had a charisma, in a bad way, and I kind of admired him."
Cover photo: Collage: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP