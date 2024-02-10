Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne go to war with Kanye West over Black Sabbath sampling!

New York, New York - Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are furious over Kanye West sampling a Black Sabbath song on his new album and they're not about to let it slide!

Ozzy Osbourne (l.) claimed that he expressly refused permission for Kanye West (r.) to sample Black Sabbath for his new album. © Collage: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Ozzy took to X on Friday afternoon to set the record straight.

"@kanyewest asked permission to sample a section of a 1983 live performance of 'Iron Man' from the US festival without vocals and was refused permission because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many," Osbourne wrote.



"He went ahead and used the sample anyway at his album listening party last night," the 75-year-old continued.

"I want no association with this man!"

The former rock star’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, who was raised Jewish, told TMZ on Friday that "Kanye f***ed with the wrong Jew this time," adding that she and Ozzy had already sent a cease-and-desist order to Ye.

Sharon reportedly told the outlet that a representative from Kanye’s team reached out about three weeks ago asking permission to sample the Black Sabbath song, and was met with an "absolutely not" from her husband.

She added that Ye, who's had a fall from grace over the last few years because of his frequent antisemitic remarks and praising of Hitler, now "represents hate." She went on to call him "dangerous" and a "pig."