Kendall Jenner gets nostalgic over her blonde era with never-before-seen pics

Kendall Jenner could be missing her blonde era, per her rare photo dump highlighting her past look. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kendalljenner

The supermodel looked back at her Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-inspired 'do with never-before-seen pics, which she dropped via Instagram on Sunday.

The dump featured several risqué shots of Kenny, who made the drastic hair change in September, rocking her blonde hair in various moments.

The cover shot showed the 818 Tequila owner with dark eye makeup and a matching lip, while another snap was from Kenny's evening at this year's Academy Museum Gala with sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

The Kardashian star also snuck in a glimpse of herself modeling what looks like extensions, plus a roundup of photo strips taken with her BFFs Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid at Hailey's recent Rhode event.

In November, Kendall ditched her blonde 'do for her natural brunette color, which she's styled in a very short bob.