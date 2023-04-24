Is Khloé Kardashian dating rapper Lil Baby?
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian was spotted having an apparent lunch date with rapper Lil Baby! Is there a new celebrity couple on the horizon?
Following KoKo's suggestion that she and her "single" Kardashian sisters should take a chance on Netflix's Love is Blind, Twitter users are speculating that she may already have a new boo.
And no, it's not Tristan Thompson again!
Recently, a photo of the 38-year-old reality star all smiles while supposedly having a lunch date with the 28-year-old Woah rapper has been circulating social media.
So does this mean KoKo has a new boo-thang?
Here's the tea on Khloé and Lil Baby supposedly dating!
Has Khloé Kardashian moved on with Lil Baby?
Prior to this latest love chatter, it was suggested that the Kardashians star reunited with her unfaithful ex with whom she shares a daughter, True, and a baby boy.
Khloé has repeatedly claimed she's "single" despite the gossip and Tristan's recent residential move into KoKo's neighborhood.
So has the Good American owner moved on with the Freestyle artist?
It turns out the snap in question was from Khloé's reported recent visit to the Lancaster, California prison where she, Kim Kardashian, and the Atlanta-based rapper Lil Baby went to learn about the inmates' experience from the inside.
While it seems this may be a false alarm, we'll still be keeping on our eye on these two stars!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/lilbaby & khloékardashian