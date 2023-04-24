Is Khloé Kardashian dating rapper Lil Baby?

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian was spotted having an apparent lunch date with rapper Lil Baby! Is there a new celebrity couple on the horizon?

Khloé Kardashian (r) has sparked dating rumors with rapper Lil Baby. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/lilbaby & khloékardashian

Following KoKo's suggestion that she and her "single" Kardashian sisters should take a chance on Netflix's Love is Blind, Twitter users are speculating that she may already have a new boo.

And no, it's not Tristan Thompson again!

Recently, a photo of the 38-year-old reality star all smiles while supposedly having a lunch date with the 28-year-old Woah rapper has been circulating social media.

So does this mean KoKo has a new boo-thang?

Here's the tea on Khloé and Lil Baby supposedly dating!