Is Khloé Kardashian dating rapper Lil Baby?

Has Khloé Kardashian moved on with rapper Lil Baby? The Kardashians star was spotted seemingly on a lunch date with hip-hop star which has fans talking!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian was spotted having an apparent lunch date with rapper Lil Baby! Is there a new celebrity couple on the horizon?

Khloé Kardashian (r) has sparked dating rumors with rapper Lil Baby.
Following KoKo's suggestion that she and her "single" Kardashian sisters should take a chance on Netflix's Love is Blind, Twitter users are speculating that she may already have a new boo.

And no, it's not Tristan Thompson again!

Recently, a photo of the 38-year-old reality star all smiles while supposedly having a lunch date with the 28-year-old Woah rapper has been circulating social media.

So does this mean KoKo has a new boo-thang?

Here's the tea on Khloé and Lil Baby supposedly dating!

Despite claiming she's single, it's being rumored that Khloé has moved on with the Atlanta-based rapper.
Prior to this latest love chatter, it was suggested that the Kardashians star reunited with her unfaithful ex with whom she shares a daughter, True, and a baby boy.

Khloé has repeatedly claimed she's "single" despite the gossip and Tristan's recent residential move into KoKo's neighborhood.

So has the Good American owner moved on with the Freestyle artist?

It turns out the snap in question was from Khloé's reported recent visit to the Lancaster, California prison where she, Kim Kardashian, and the Atlanta-based rapper Lil Baby went to learn about the inmates' experience from the inside.

While it seems this may be a false alarm, we'll still be keeping on our eye on these two stars!

