Khloé Kardashian hints at Kardashian-inspired Love is Blind takeover!

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian teased that she and her "single" Kardashian-Jenner sisters should appear on the popular Netflix reality TV series, Love is Blind !

Could Khloé Kardashian find love on the popular Netflix series Love is Blind? © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

Can Netflix keep up with the Kardashians?

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old Good American co-founder made an intriguing suggestion on Instagram.

In the post featuring a snap of Khloé posing with Alexa Lemieux from season three of the dating reality series, the Kardashian teased that she and her available sisters should partake in the social experiment.

"When Hulu and Netflix collide @mrsalexalemieux you beautiful girl you! Twins," she began in the caption.

"I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?"

Lemieux attended the recent Good American "Every Body" panel where model Ashley Graham was also a speaker.

Though Khloé's caption was probably a joke, it also seemingly confirms that the mom of two is single despite rumors that she reunited with her ex Tristan Thompson.