Khloé Kardashian hints at Kardashian-inspired Love is Blind takeover!
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian teased that she and her "single" Kardashian-Jenner sisters should appear on the popular Netflix reality TV series, Love is Blind!
Can Netflix keep up with the Kardashians?
On Wednesday, the 38-year-old Good American co-founder made an intriguing suggestion on Instagram.
In the post featuring a snap of Khloé posing with Alexa Lemieux from season three of the dating reality series, the Kardashian teased that she and her available sisters should partake in the social experiment.
"When Hulu and Netflix collide @mrsalexalemieux you beautiful girl you! Twins," she began in the caption.
"I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?"
Lemieux attended the recent Good American "Every Body" panel where model Ashley Graham was also a speaker.
Though Khloé's caption was probably a joke, it also seemingly confirms that the mom of two is single despite rumors that she reunited with her ex Tristan Thompson.
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son makes another rare appearance on IG!
The streets have been filled with chatter that Khloé and her unfaithful ex are back on after the now-athlete joined the Los Angeles Lakers and purchased a home three houses down from the reality star.
Khloé and Tristan are parents to True and a baby boy whose name has yet to be revealed.
But the athlete's latest moves all but scream that there's something going on in Hidden Hills.
Meanwhile, the supposed exes' son made another rare appearance on his mom's IG.
The youngest Kardashian kiddo was seen on Khloé's story and appears to be seated on the floor of her home gym while she works out.
Khloé has teased that her son's name will be revealed in the upcoming third season of The Kardashians.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian