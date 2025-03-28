Pete Davidson gets flustered over reminder of Kim Kardashian romance!

Los Angeles, California - Pete Davidson struggled to keep his cool as he was reminded of his high-profile romance with Kim Kardashian .

On Thursday's episode of Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, the 31-year-old Saturday Night Live alum's love life was called out by fellow guest and comedian Luenell.

"To me, you're just an average guy," Luenell told Pete. "Regular guy, but you continuously pull all these bad b***hes, right?"

"I want to know the mystique," she added. "Now, you've had Kim K, several other people, you've got this little supermodel right now."

At the mention of the 43-year-old reality star, Pete blushed and let some awkward giggles slip.



Luenell then suggested he take her out for "research" purposes, to which he joked, "If that's what it takes to stop this."

The 66-year-old comic was certainly correct in her assessment, as Pete has had plenty of notable romances with A-list ladies!