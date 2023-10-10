Did Kourtney Kardashian just drop a major clue about her due date?

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian may have subtly hinted at her and Travis Barker 's baby boy's arrival!

Kourtney Kardashian may have revealed when her baby is due with a throwback pic in honor of Landon Barker's (l.) birthday. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

On Monday, the pregnant 44-year-old celebrated her stepson Landon's 20th birthday via her Instagram story.

Kourt shared rare footage of the birthday boy, including a TikTok of the two that she captioned, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @landonasherbarker I can't believe you're 20!"

Yet the following pic that featured the Poosh owner, her hubby, and Landon also had a poignant arrow pointed directly at Kourt's budding bump.

The snap that was from the 2023 Coachella festival showed The Kardashians star covering her stomach with her hands while rocking a sheer dress, black boots, and shades as the couple chatted with Landon.

"Baby barker," she captioned the post.

Fans may recall that Kourt didn't announce her pregnancy until June at Travis' Blink-182 concert.

Since the Lemme founder was clearly pregnant months before her reveal, she could give birth any time between now and Thanksgiving!