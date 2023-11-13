Has Kourtney Kardashian "restricted" Kim from visiting her baby boy?

Los Angeles, California - Is Kourtney Kardashian keeping her baby boy away from Kim and the Kardashian clan?

Has Kim Kardashian met Kourtney Kardashian's (r) new baby boy yet? © collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian & kourtneykardash

Weeks after the 44-year-old Poosh founder and Travis Barker welcomed their son, the US Sun has claimed that the Kardashians haven't met Rocky.

The famous family's eldest daughter is said to have a strict "invite-only" rule, with a source adding that the spouses have "communicated" that right now is "family only time."

As for which of the Kar-Jenners will be first to see baby Barker, the insider noted that momager Kris Jenner obviously tops the list, but Kourt has a "germ thing" and wants "to protect the baby."



If this is true, given the Lemme mogul's urgent fetal surgery that left her on bed rest, it's easy to see the new mom's hesitation.

Still, it is odd that Kourt is keeping her family at arms-length, especially after her recent rough patch with Kim.

The siblings have been viciously feuding on the latest season of The Kardashians, but things have seemingly calmed down between them.