Why was Kourtney Kardashian put on bed rest? More pregnancy details revealed

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has been placed on bed rest as a "precaution" while awaiting the arrival of her baby boy with Travis Barker.

Baby Barker isn't here yet, but the 44-year-old expecting mama has been taking it easy as she's reached the final stretch of her pregnancy.

According to US Weekly, her bed rest is just a "precaution" despite Kourt having to undergo urgent fetal surgery last month.

"Kourtney is doing really well health wise, the bed rest is just a precaution," an insider dished to the site.



"She is due in the next couple of weeks," the source continued, adding, "They're not sure since it isn't going to be induced, but her due date and her doctor are saying within the next two weeks."

Kim Kardashian first revealed that the Poosh founder was on bed rest, which why is Kourt missed the SKIMs mogul's 43rd birthday dinner over the weekend.