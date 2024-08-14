Kylie Jenner talks about son Aire's original name and slams Ozempic rumors
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has finally opened up more about her son Aire's original name while also addressing rumors she took the weight-loss drug Ozempic after giving birth.
During her cover feature with British Vogue, the 27-year-old talked about feeling "triggered" while naming her now-two-year-old son who she shares with her ex, Travis Scott.
Per Kylie, it took her a very long time to name her baby boy, explaining, "When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn’t believe just how perfect he was."
She continued, "I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me."
The Khy founder, who initially shared that the younger Kar-Jenner's name was "Wolf," got even more honest when she revealed that her son's moniker was also "Knight" before she settled on "Aire."
Kylie Jenner slams Ozempic rumors and highlights lack of empathy for women
Yet, that wasn't the only subject Kylie got candid on!
The Kardashians star also defended her postpartum journey as fans speculated that she took Ozempic to lose baby weight.
"Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?" she asked.
She continued that she was "200 pounds" when she gave birth, adding, "I finally lost all the baby weight after my daughter and then got pregnant with my son two months later."
Kylie, who is currently dating Timothée Chalamet, also called out the "lack of empathy" for women, particularly famous ladies who've welcomed babies.
"I feel like people didn't give me, or give women in general, enough empathy. I see pictures on the Internet and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something," she shared.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner