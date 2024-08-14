Kylie Jenner talks about son Aire's original name and slams Ozempic rumors

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has finally opened up more about her son Aire's original name while also addressing rumors she took the weight-loss drug Ozempic after giving birth.

Kylie Jenner (pictured) talked about feeling "triggered" over naming her son Aire Webster. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

During her cover feature with British Vogue, the 27-year-old talked about feeling "triggered" while naming her now-two-year-old son who she shares with her ex, Travis Scott.

Per Kylie, it took her a very long time to name her baby boy, explaining, "When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn’t believe just how perfect he was."

She continued, "I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me."

The Khy founder, who initially shared that the younger Kar-Jenner's name was "Wolf," got even more honest when she revealed that her son's moniker was also "Knight" before she settled on "Aire."