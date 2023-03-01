Kylie Jenner's former BFF seemingly shades her amid Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama!

Los Angeles, California - Amid the ongoing alleged drama between Selena Gomez , Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner , the latter's former bestie has seemingly picked a side – and it isn't Kylie's!

The drama continues between Hailey Bieber (l), Selena Gomez (c), and Kylie Jenner. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/haileybieber & selenagomez & kyliejenner

As the internet continues to pick apart the supposed beef between the three celebs, Kylie's former BFF Jordyn Woods has now added more fuel to the fire.

On Monday, the 25-year-old model gave Selena's makeup brand Real Beauty a shoutout on Snapchat while using one of her products.

"Love this lip liner," Jordyn wrote on Snapchat alongside a video of her applying the product.

In a follow-up video, she gave fans a closer look at the shade color, which was ironically called "Kind Words."

Of course, the clip went viral and became a trending topic on Twitter with fans speculating that it means Jordyn is #TeamSelena.

Given her fallout with Kylie, it's not too farfetched to assume that her former bestie is not supporting her amid the drama.