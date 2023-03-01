Kylie Jenner's former BFF seemingly shades her amid Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama!
Los Angeles, California - Amid the ongoing alleged drama between Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, and Kylie Jenner, the latter's former bestie has seemingly picked a side – and it isn't Kylie's!
As the internet continues to pick apart the supposed beef between the three celebs, Kylie's former BFF Jordyn Woods has now added more fuel to the fire.
On Monday, the 25-year-old model gave Selena's makeup brand Real Beauty a shoutout on Snapchat while using one of her products.
"Love this lip liner," Jordyn wrote on Snapchat alongside a video of her applying the product.
In a follow-up video, she gave fans a closer look at the shade color, which was ironically called "Kind Words."
Of course, the clip went viral and became a trending topic on Twitter with fans speculating that it means Jordyn is #TeamSelena.
Given her fallout with Kylie, it's not too farfetched to assume that her former bestie is not supporting her amid the drama.
Has the alleged feud between Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Hailey Bieber gone too far?
Many may recall Kylie and Jordyn's public fallout back in 2018 after the latter was accused of cheating with Khloé Kardashian's unfaithful ex, Tristan Thompson.
While it's been sometime since everything went down, Jordyn's poignant clip does seem a bit too coincidental.
Plus, the model wasn't the only one to seemingly throw some shade at Kylie, as another one of her former BFFs posted a similar clip.
Model Pia Mia also shared a makeup tutorial video on TikTok set to the sound of Selena's song with Rema called Calm Down.
Yet, the recent subtle disses from two of Kylie's frenemies may be a sign that the alleged beef has gone too far.
Though Kylie and Selena clarified that there aren't any problems between the two, the dramatic saga continued after videos of Hailey allegedly dissing the Only Murders in the Building star surfaced.
Hopefully this messy situation gets cleared before things get worse!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/haileybieber & selenagomez & kyliejenner