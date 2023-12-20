Timothée Chalamet jokes he wasn't "present" at Beyoncé's show amid making out with Kylie Jenner

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner 's boo Timothée Chalamet admitted that it was "hard to be present" at Beyoncé 's Renaissance LA concert.

Apparently Timothée Chalamet doesn't remember much from Beyoncé's LA concert where he went official with Kylie Jenner (l). © Collage: RODIN ECKENROTH & MICHAEL TRAN/ GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 27-year-old Dune star had a hard time remembering being at Bey's concert during his chat with MTV's Josh Horowitz.

When Horowitz asked the Oscar-nominee what his favorite concert-going experience was this year, Timothée drew a blank before the host jokingly reminded him of his hot and heavy appearance at the Renaissance LA show with Kylie.

"That's right," the Wonka star said with laugh, continuing, "That was great. Hard to be present."

"I was actually surprised, I'm not, like, Beyhive-level, but I thought I knew way more songs," he added. "But I guess I know some of the more basic hits."

Yet, one could guess Kylie's rumored boyfriend couldn't concentrate because he was busy smooching the Khy founder.

Kylie and Timothée infamously went public with their romance at Bey's star-studded LA show.