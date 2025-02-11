Liam Payne's ex-fiancée breaks silence on his death as shocking new details emerge

New York, New York - Maya Henry, the ex-fiancée of late One Direction star Liam Payne, has broken her silence on his death in a bombshell new report.

Rolling Stone shared a lengthy investigation into Payne's death in a new issue published on Tuesday.

Within the article, Henry shared her first statement on her ex's tragic passing at the age of 31 last October.

"This was someone I loved very much," the 25-year-old said. "Initially, it was the drug use and addictions that tore us apart. Anyone who has been with an addict understands how difficult that is."

Payne and Henry began an on-and-off romance in 2018 and had gotten engaged before calling things off for a final time in 2022.

"While I loved him deeply, he did things that hurt me in ways I'll never fully understand, and he continued to hurt me years after we broke up," Henry continued. "On drugs, he became someone unrecognizable – so different from his sober self."

"I kept hoping each incident would be a wake-up call for him to get help, but it never was. I tried to be there for him. I loved him so much that I convinced myself I could fix things."

Rolling Stone's report also revealed that Payne allegedly pressured Henry into getting an abortion in 2020 by issuing her an ultimatum.

"Liam sent Maya a long message saying it's either get an abortion and stay with him, or raise the kid alone and he will not acknowledge either of them," an insider said.

But that was far from the only bombshell the investigation unearthed, as the outlet also claims that the British musician "struggled with his sexuality".